Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,087.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,235.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,045.38. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.85, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

