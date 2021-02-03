Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

