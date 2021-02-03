Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Square by 400.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 583.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $227.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

