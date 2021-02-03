Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.82. Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 45,860 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69.

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.13 million during the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

