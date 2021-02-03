Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.84. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 363,115 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $94.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

