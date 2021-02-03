ALLY Price Up 62.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, ALLY has traded up 62.5% against the US dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $10,715.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00840367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.29 or 0.04719786 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

ALY is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

