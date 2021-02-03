Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,335. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,264,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.