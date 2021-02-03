Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Up 5.5%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 407,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 590,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.