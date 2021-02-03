Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 18.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,339,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 763,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.