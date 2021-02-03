Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares rose 18.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 1,339,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 763,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%.
About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
