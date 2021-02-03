AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE AFB opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

