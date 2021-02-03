AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE AWF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez purchased 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $33,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.