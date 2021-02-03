Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after buying an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

