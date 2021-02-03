Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.44 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 643,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

