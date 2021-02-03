Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.44 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 643,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
