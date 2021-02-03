Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. 25,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,055. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

