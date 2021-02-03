Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $285.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.86.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.19. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $19.24. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

