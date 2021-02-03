Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $9.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.20. 1,408,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

