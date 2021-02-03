Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.60-7.80 EPS.

ARE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.31. 3,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

