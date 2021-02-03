Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.22 million.Albemarle also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.06-4.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.16.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $165.75. 24,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

