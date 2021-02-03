Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.06-4.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12-3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.Albemarle also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.11-1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.96.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.