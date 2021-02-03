Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Albany International reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 137,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.