Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

