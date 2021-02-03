Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $998,428.68. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

