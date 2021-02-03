Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGI. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96.

In other Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$327,920.40. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

