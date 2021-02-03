Akropolis Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Akropolis has a total market cap of $54.20 million and approximately $17.67 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

