Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

