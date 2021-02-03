Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.01 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004619 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $58.03 million and $1.01 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00052061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00138729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 119,458,916 coins and its circulating supply is 34,340,889 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars.

