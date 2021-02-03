AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIABF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

