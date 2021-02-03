Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.05. 19,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

