Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,409. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

