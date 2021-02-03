AI Doctor (AIDOC) Trading Up 35.3% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $96,890.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

