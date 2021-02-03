Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,269,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,171 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 663,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

