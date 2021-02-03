AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Trading Up 1%

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)’s share price was up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.77% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

