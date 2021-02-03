Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 8.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $107.61. 1,260,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,587,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.59.

Specifically, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

