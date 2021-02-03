Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,694.61.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock worth $23,985,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

