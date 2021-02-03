Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Affimed stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Affimed by 500.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

