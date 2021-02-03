Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.