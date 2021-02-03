Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.96

Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $19.43. Aegion shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 53,984 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 204.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $182,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $192,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
