Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.96

Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.96 and traded as high as $19.43. Aegion shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 53,984 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 204.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $182,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the third quarter worth $192,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

