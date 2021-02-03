AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $55.73.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.