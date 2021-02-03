AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 66,466 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,466 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $30,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

NYSE PINS traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. 16,090,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,890. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last ninety days.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.