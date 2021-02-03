Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.88 and last traded at $108.57. 205,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 291,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

