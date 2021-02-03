Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $111.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.