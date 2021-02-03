ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Position Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 85.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $3,653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.