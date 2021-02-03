Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.126 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

