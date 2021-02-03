Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,461. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

