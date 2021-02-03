ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) Trading Down 0.5%

ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

About ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) (LON:ADES)

ADES International Holding PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides oil and gas drilling and production services in Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company offers offshore and onshore contract drilling and production services. Its services include drilling and workover, and mobile offshore production unit production services, as well as accommodation, catering, and other barge-based support services; and onshore services primarily comprise drilling and workover services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADES International Holding PLC (ADES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.