Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $2,811,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $2,811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.