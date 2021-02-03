Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 7.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 1,035,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,266,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after buying an additional 1,006,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,779,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 257,361 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

