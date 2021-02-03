AdaptHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -645.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after buying an additional 1,718,883 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,912,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

