Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the lowest is $20.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $74.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.24 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.24 million, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $106.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

