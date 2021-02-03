Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss Sells 3,821 Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) CFO Christopher B. Prentiss sold 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $24,301.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,439 shares in the company, valued at $460,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

